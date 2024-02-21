Korman, RXR to Develop 254-Unit AVE Phoenix Sky Multifamily Community in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Korman Communities, in partnership with RXR, has announced plans to develop a 254-unit multifamily community in downtown Phoenix.

Dubbed AVE Phoenix Sky, the property will feature apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include an outdoor sky deck, pool, hot tub, grilling stations, clubhouse, social lounge, work spaces, a courtyard, hot beverage bar, 24-hour fitness center, dog spa and electric vehicle charging stations.

In addition to residences, the property will feature 4,350 square feet of retail space, with 580 square feet reserved as artist studio space.