REBusinessOnline

Koucar, Donohoe Open $58M Cambria Hotel in Southwest D.C.

Posted on by in Development, District of Columbia, Hospitality, Southeast

Cambria Hotel Washington DC Capitol Riverfront features guest rooms with spa-style bathrooms, 24-hour room service, a fitness center, full-service restaurant with patio seating and a 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cambria Hotel Washington DC Capitol Riverfront has opened in southwest Washington, D.C. Michigan-based Koucar Management and Donohoe Cos. Inc. co-developed the nine-story, 154-room property. BBGM Architects and DiLeonardo designed the hotel, which is valued at $58 million.

The Cambria Hotel Washington DC Capitol Riverfront hotel is located at 69 Q St., SW, about 1.4 miles from the National Mall and 6.1 miles from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The hotel is near the Anacostia River.

The hotel’s amenities include guest rooms with spa-style bathrooms, 24-hour room service, a fitness center, full-service restaurant with patio seating and 1,500 square feet of meeting space. The property also has a 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace offering skyline views.

Cambria is a hotel flag under Choice Hotels International. An official grand opening celebration at the hotel will be held later in 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  