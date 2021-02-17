Koucar, Donohoe Open $58M Cambria Hotel in Southwest D.C.

Cambria Hotel Washington DC Capitol Riverfront features guest rooms with spa-style bathrooms, 24-hour room service, a fitness center, full-service restaurant with patio seating and a 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cambria Hotel Washington DC Capitol Riverfront has opened in southwest Washington, D.C. Michigan-based Koucar Management and Donohoe Cos. Inc. co-developed the nine-story, 154-room property. BBGM Architects and DiLeonardo designed the hotel, which is valued at $58 million.

The Cambria Hotel Washington DC Capitol Riverfront hotel is located at 69 Q St., SW, about 1.4 miles from the National Mall and 6.1 miles from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The hotel is near the Anacostia River.

The hotel’s amenities include guest rooms with spa-style bathrooms, 24-hour room service, a fitness center, full-service restaurant with patio seating and 1,500 square feet of meeting space. The property also has a 3,500-square-foot rooftop terrace offering skyline views.

Cambria is a hotel flag under Choice Hotels International. An official grand opening celebration at the hotel will be held later in 2021.