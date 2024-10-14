Monday, October 14, 2024
KPC Development to Bring 300-Key Kali Hotel and Rooftop at Hollywood Park in Inglewood

by Amy Works

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — KPC Development Co. has announced its newest project, Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection, at Hollywood Park in Inglewood. Located at 3737 Stadium Drive, the 300-key hotel is adjacent to SoFi Stadium (home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers) and YouTube Theater, within walking distance to Intuit Dome (home of the Los Angeles Clippers) and Kia Forum and four miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The 13-story hotel will offer 34 suites, a pool and yoga deck, spa, fitness center, three food-and-beverage concepts and nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property will also offer 315 onsite parking stalls. The hotel will join Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonoy’s global portfolio of more than 30 brands.

The development team includes Clayco as general contractor and design firms Lamar Johnson Collaborative and Sixteenfifty Creative Intelligence.

