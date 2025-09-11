Thursday, September 11, 2025
Kali-Hotel-Inglewood-CA
The $300 million, 300-room Kali Hotel and Rooftop in Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled to open in September 2026.
KPC Development Tops Out 300-Room Kali Hotel and Rooftop in Inglewood, California

by Amy Works

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — KPC Development Co. has topped out the construction of Kali Hotel and Rooftop, Autograph Collection, a $300 million hotel in Inglewood’s 300-acre Hollywood Park mixed-use development. Crescent Hotels & Resorts will manage the hotel, which will be part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio.

Slated to open in September 2026, Kali Hotel and Rooftop will offer 300 guest rooms, including 34 suites, an all-day dining concept, lobby bar, pool and yoga deck, spa, fitness center and nearly 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The project team includes Clayco as general contractor, Lamar Johnson Collaborative as architect and Sixteenfifty Creative Intelligence and Gensler as interior designers.

