KPM Analytics Signs 29,402 SF Office Lease in Westborough, Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — KPM Analytics America, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of agricultural instruments, has signed a 29,402-square-foot office lease at 8 Technology Drive in Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Feris Development Group, in the lease negotiations. John Eysenbach of R.W. Holmes Realty represented the tenant.
