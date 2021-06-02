REBusinessOnline

KPM Analytics Signs 29,402 SF Office Lease in Westborough, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. — KPM Analytics America, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of agricultural instruments, has signed a 29,402-square-foot office lease at 8 Technology Drive in Westborough, about 35 miles west of Boston. Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Feris Development Group, in the lease negotiations. John Eysenbach of R.W. Holmes Realty represented the tenant.

