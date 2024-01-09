KPMG Signs 13,044 SF Office Lease at Town Center of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — KPMG LLP, one of the “Big Four” audit, tax and advisory firms, has leased 13,044 square feet of office space at Town Center of Virginia Beach, a 25-acre mixed-use district in Virginia Beach. The firm will move into its space at the development’s 23-story office tower this month. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord and developer, locally based Armada Hoffler, in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented KPMG. The new lease brings Town Center of Virginia Beach’s office component, which spans 800,000 square feet, to 98 percent occupancy, according to Armada Hoffler.