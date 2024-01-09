Tuesday, January 9, 2024
KPMG plans to open its new Virginia Beach office this month.
KPMG Signs 13,044 SF Office Lease at Town Center of Virginia Beach

by John Nelson

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — KPMG LLP, one of the “Big Four” audit, tax and advisory firms, has leased 13,044 square feet of office space at Town Center of Virginia Beach, a 25-acre mixed-use district in Virginia Beach. The firm will move into its space at the development’s 23-story office tower this month. Divaris Real Estate represented the landlord and developer, locally based Armada Hoffler, in the lease negotiations. Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented KPMG. The new lease brings Town Center of Virginia Beach’s office component, which spans 800,000 square feet, to 98 percent occupancy, according to Armada Hoffler.

