KPR Centers Acquires 451,700 SF Shoppes at Knollwood in Metro Minneapolis

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — KPR Centers, a New York-based retail real estate development and investment group, has acquired Shoppes at Knollwood, a 451,700-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The property is nearly 99 percent leased and anchored by Cub Foods, DSW, HomeGoods, Nordstrom Rack, Old Navy, Total Wine & More, TJ Maxx and Ulta Beauty. Christian Williams, Richard Frolik and Michael Wilson of CBRE represented the seller.

Delivered in 1955 as Knollwood Mall, the asset has undergone several renovations over the decades, including its transformation into an enclosed mall in 1980. The center reverted to its open-air design in 2015 through a $30 million investment.

KPR now owns and self-manages approximately 10 million square feet of retail space in 20 states. This purchase signals the owner’s entry into the Minnesota market. Over the last 18 months, KPR has acquired 12 centers totaling nearly 3 million square feet of space for approximately $400 million.