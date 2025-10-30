KPR Centers Acquires Pointe Plaza Shopping Center in Metro Chicago for $40M

NILES, ILL. — KPR Centers has acquired Pointe Plaza, a nearly 195,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Niles, for $40 million. Built in 1999, the property is approximately 94 percent leased and anchored by Fresh Farms, Ross Dress for Less, dd’s Discounts and Daiso in addition to more than 20 retailers and restaurants. The asset is shadow-anchored by Walmart, which was not part of the acquisition. CBRE’s Richard Frolik, Christian Williams and George Good represented the undisclosed seller. KPR now owns and self-manages more than 10 million square feet of retail space in 20 states.