KPR Centers Acquires Southern New Jersey Shopping Center for $41.7M

by Taylor Williams

VOORHEES, N.J. — New York City-based owner-operator KPR Centers has acquired Eagle Plaza, a 230,000-square-foot shopping center in Voorhees Township, located outside of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. Anchored by Acme Markets, the property was leased to approximately 40 retailers and restaurants at the time of sale. Other tenants at the center include Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ace Pickleball Club. Brad Nathanson and J.P. Colussi of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented both KPR Centers and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

