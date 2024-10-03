KPR Centers Enters Denver Retail Market, Buys 210,000 SF University Hills Shopping Center

DENVER — New York-based KPR Centers has acquired University Hills, a grocery-anchored retail center in Denver, for $56.5 million. The name of the seller was not released.

Located at 2750 S. Colorado Blvd., the 210,000-square-foot University Hills was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including King Soopers, Michaels, Marshalls, Office Depot, PetSmart, Five Below, Ulta Beauty and Starbucks Coffee.

Tom Lagos of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented KPR in the off-market transaction. KPR Centers is now present in 18 states, with approximately 10 million square feet of owned and self-managed properties.