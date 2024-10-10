KPR Centers Obtains $42.5M Refinancing for Metro Birmingham Shopping Center

VESTAVIA HILLS, ALA. — KPR Centers has obtained a $42.5 million loan for the refinancing of Vestavia Hills City Center, a 389,736-square-foot retail center located in Vestavia Hills, roughly 10 miles outside Birmingham.

An affiliate of MetLife Investment Management provided the floating-rate financing. Chris Drew, Gregg Shapiro and Kelsey Bawcombe of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of KPR Centers.

Publix anchors Vestavia Hills City Center, and other tenants include AMC Theatres, Planet Fitness, First Watch, Pet Supermarket, Shoe Station, Dollar Tree, Panera Bread and Dave’s Hot Chicken.