Vestavia Hills City Center is a 389,736-square-foot shopping center located in metro Birmingham. Tenants include Publix, AMC Theatres and First Watch, among others.
KPR Centers Obtains $42.5M Refinancing for Metro Birmingham Shopping Center

by John Nelson

VESTAVIA HILLS, ALA. — KPR Centers has obtained a $42.5 million loan for the refinancing of Vestavia Hills City Center, a 389,736-square-foot retail center located in Vestavia Hills, roughly 10 miles outside Birmingham.

An affiliate of MetLife Investment Management provided the floating-rate financing. Chris Drew, Gregg Shapiro and Kelsey Bawcombe of JLL arranged the loan on behalf of KPR Centers.

Publix anchors Vestavia Hills City Center, and other tenants include AMC Theatres, Planet Fitness, First Watch, Pet Supermarket, Shoe Station, Dollar Tree, Panera Bread and Dave’s Hot Chicken.

