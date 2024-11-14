Thursday, November 14, 2024
University-Hills-Denver-CO
King Soopers, Michaels, Marshalls, Office Depot and Ulta are tenants at University Hills in Denver.
KPR Centers Receives $33.9M in Financing to Acquire University Hills Retail Center in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — KPR Centers has received $33.9 million in financing for the acquisition of University Hills, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Denver. The name of the seller and final sales price were not released. Sunny Sajnani and Travis Headapohl of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) Capital Markets arranged the five-year life company financing, which includes fixed-rate, full-term interest-only payments and prepayment open at par for the last year. Tom Lagos of IPA retail investment sales procured the buyer in the sales transaction. At the time of sale, University Hills was fully occupied. Tenants include King Soopers, Michaels, Marshalls, Office Depot and Ulta.

