Krab Kingz Opens Restaurant in East Peoria, Illinois

Krab Kingz is located at 2517 N. Main St. within EastPort Plaza.

EAST PEORIA, ILL. — Krab Kingz has opened at EastPort Plaza, which is located within the central Illinois town of East Peoria. The seafood restaurant specializes in Southern-style seafood boils and offers fresh king crab, snow crab and blue crab. The menu also features other seafood options such as shrimp, lobster and salmon. The East Peoria location will be the first Krab Kingz restaurant in central Illinois. Rimmon McNeese is the franchisee. Peoria-based Cullinan Properties Ltd. owns and manages EastPort Plaza, a retail center that is home to tenants such as Erie Insurance, Mobil Gas, The Galley Restaurant, Maloof Realty and Edward Jones.