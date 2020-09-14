Kratos Building Products Signs 28,080 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Metro Dallas-based Kratos Building Products has signed a 28,080-square-foot industrial lease at Building 2 at Parc Air 59, a 320,000-square-foot development in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. North Texas-based Jackson-Shaw is the owner and developer of the property, which is 91 percent leased following this transaction.