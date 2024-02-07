Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Kraus-Anderson Acquires Sonoran Crest Construction

by Kristin Harlow

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. (KA) has acquired Phoenix-based Sonoran Crest Construction, a 20-year-old firm with a focus on healthcare construction in the Southwest U.S. region. The transaction, financial terms of which were undisclosed, marks the first acquisition of another company in KA’s 126-year history. The acquisition will expand KA’s growth in the Southwest. Sonoran Crest has built projects for regional healthcare providers such as Banner Health, Abrazo Health, Honor-Health and Healthcare Trust of America. The company’s new name will be Sonoran Crest Construction — a division of Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. The office at 1401 N. 24th St. in Phoenix will be led by Jaki Scott, director of operations.

