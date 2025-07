HURON, S.D. — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $13 million expansion at Huron Regional Medical Center in South Dakota. Designed by Wold HFR Design, the 7,500-square-foot addition will feature four new operating rooms, staff lockers and a lounge. The project also includes an 11,581-square-foot renovation of the existing OR suite, endoscopy rooms and pre- and post-operating rooms; and a new 19,081-square-foot sterile processing area and support spaces. Completion is slated for November 2026.