Kraus-Anderson Begins $15M Expansion of Healthcare Facility in Madison, Minnesota

Madison Healthcare Services will receive additional skilled nursing and assisted living units.

MADISON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun the construction of a $15 million expansion at Madison Healthcare Services in western Minnesota. The healthcare facility was originally constructed in 1952. The 52,639-square-foot renovation and expansion will include 37 new skilled nursing units, 12 assisted living units and 12 underground car parking spaces. Designed by HGA Architects, the project is slated for completion in summer 2022. Madison Healthcare Services provides skilled nursing, outreach specialty services, home care services, independent living, therapy services and a critical access hospital.

