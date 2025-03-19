Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Kraus-Anderson Begins $2.8M Renovation Project at Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo

by Kristin Harlow

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $2.8 million renovation at West Fargo Park District’s Veterans Memorial Arena located at 1201 7th Ave. East in West Fargo. Designed by ICON Architectural Group, the 80,000-square-foot project consists of HVAC upgrades to both ice arenas, including new air conditioning at the Vet’s 1 Arena for non-ice event use during the summer. Additional improvements include renovations to the four locker rooms, modifying bleachers for handicap access and the addition of surveillance and access control systems. Completion is slated for October.

