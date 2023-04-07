Friday, April 7, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
CivicDevelopmentMidwestWisconsin

Kraus-Anderson Begins $21M Renovation Project for Ladysmith School District in Wisconsin

by Kristin Harlow

LADYSMITH, WIS. — A $21 million renovation project to be completed by Kraus-Anderson is underway for the Ladysmith School District in Northwest Wisconsin. Designed by Bray Architects, the project encompasses both the middle school and high school and includes a 22,000-square-foot remodel of academic classrooms, 10,131-square-foot gym expansion, 2,764-square-foot media center addition, new roof and other building improvements. The city’s elementary school will also receive a new roof. Completion is slated for summer 2024.

You may also like

CapRock Partners Completes Two Industrial Warehouses in Las...

Draper and Kramer Arranges $54M Loan for Refinancing...

Iconic Equities Acquires 322,840 SF Warehouse in Columbus,...

Eagle Foods Signs 287,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.9M Sale of Medical...

GID Tops Out Phase I of $2B High...

Pinnacle Obtains $72.3M in Financing for Affordable Housing...

Entos Design Begins Renovation of 178,970 SF Office...

George Oliver to Redevelop, Rebrand Biltmore Commerce Center...