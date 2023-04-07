Kraus-Anderson Begins $21M Renovation Project for Ladysmith School District in Wisconsin

LADYSMITH, WIS. — A $21 million renovation project to be completed by Kraus-Anderson is underway for the Ladysmith School District in Northwest Wisconsin. Designed by Bray Architects, the project encompasses both the middle school and high school and includes a 22,000-square-foot remodel of academic classrooms, 10,131-square-foot gym expansion, 2,764-square-foot media center addition, new roof and other building improvements. The city’s elementary school will also receive a new roof. Completion is slated for summer 2024.