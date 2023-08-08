Thursday, August 10, 2023
This rendering shows the new learning commons area.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Begins $24M Renovation, Expansion of Central Middle School in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

WHITE BEAR LAKE, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has begun a $24 million renovation and expansion of Central Middle School in White Bear Lake, a northeast suburb of Minneapolis. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the 108,000-square-foot project will add a new gym and fitness area, expand the kitchen and cafeteria and renovate the former district office to create additional classroom spaces. There will also be updates to the classrooms, media center, flex areas and learning commons. Completion is slated for late summer 2025. KA is also completing a $5.8 million expansion at Oneka Elementary School in Hugo, Minn. Both of these projects are part of a $326 million building bond passed by White Bear Lake Area School District voters in 2019.

