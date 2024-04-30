Kraus-Anderson Begins $24M Renovation of Chaska Middle School West in Suburban Minneapolis

CHASKA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has begun a $24 million renovation of Chaska Middle School West located at 140 Engler Blvd. in Chaska, a southwest suburb of Minneapolis. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the project will be constructed during the summer months of 2024 and 2025. The overall 145,000-square-foot renovation consists of mechanical and electrical upgrades, interior improvements and updated finishes throughout the entire school building. Renovations will be made to the gymnasium, classrooms, locker rooms, bathrooms, music spaces and other student areas. KA will also replace the parking lot and improve the existing loading dock area. Completion is slated for fall 2025.