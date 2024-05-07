Tuesday, May 7, 2024
This rendering shows plans for the new elementary school exterior. (Rendering courtesy of ISG)
Kraus-Anderson Begins $29.5M Renovation Project at Jordan Public Schools in Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

JORDAN, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $29.5 million renovation project for Jordan Public Schools in Jordan, about 40 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Designed by ISG, the 96,435-square-foot project will take place in 2024 and 2025.

The elementary school portion comprises two separate additions totaling 28,000 square feet. One addition includes an 8,500-square-foot gymnasium space intended for use as a storm shelter. The other addition features the construction of new classrooms, cafeteria, kitchen, gymnasium, loading dock and secure front entry. Extensive interior renovations will be made to the existing classrooms, storage spaces and media center. The project will also replace windows, upgrade bathrooms and enhance mechanical and electrical systems.

