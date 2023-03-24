Kraus-Anderson Begins $2M Renovation for Modist Brewing in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $2 million renovation project for Modist Brewing Co. in Minneapolis. Designed by Perkins & Will, the 7,000-square-foot renovation of Modist’s existing North Loop building will add new offices, a brewing lab and event space. There will be a two-story event space along with a pre-function bar and waiting area. Kraus-Anderson is working in partnership with J. Benson, a minority business enterprise contractor. Completion is slated for mid-July. Modist Brewing is located at 505 N. 3rd St. within the city’s warehouse district.