Kraus-Anderson Begins $40.2M Middle School Renovation Project in St. Paul, Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun an extensive renovation project for St. Paul Public Schools at Hidden River Middle School and Wilson School, which will serve as a temporary location for the school community while Hidden River is remodeled. The combined construction cost of both projects is $40.2 million. Designed by DLR Group, the 98,491-square-foot project will feature a full interior remodel for Hidden River, including new mechanical and electrical systems. A 3,600-square-foot addition will create a new main entrance at the northeast corner of the building, and a 7,200-square-foot addition will expand the kitchen, loading dock and mechanical room. Completion is slated for fall 2025.