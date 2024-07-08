Monday, July 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hidden River Middle School will undergo a full interior remodel and expansion.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Begins $40.2M Middle School Renovation Project in St. Paul, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

ST. PAUL, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun an extensive renovation project for St. Paul Public Schools at Hidden River Middle School and Wilson School, which will serve as a temporary location for the school community while Hidden River is remodeled. The combined construction cost of both projects is $40.2 million. Designed by DLR Group, the 98,491-square-foot project will feature a full interior remodel for Hidden River, including new mechanical and electrical systems. A 3,600-square-foot addition will create a new main entrance at the northeast corner of the building, and a 7,200-square-foot addition will expand the kitchen, loading dock and mechanical room. Completion is slated for fall 2025.

You may also like

Equity Bancshares Completes Merger with KansasLand Bancshares

Flaherty & Collins Opens Phase II of Arbuckle...

Friedman Negotiates $3M Sale of Industrial Property in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.7M Sale of Three-Tenant...

Reports: Fort Worth City Council Approves $630M Expansion...

Toll Brothers, Equity Residential Complete 334-Unit Lyle Apartments...

MDH Partners Delivers 215,912 SF Industrial Project Near...

Partnership Receives $332.3M in Financing for Redevelopment of...

Partnership to Undertake $275M Renovation of Affordable Housing...