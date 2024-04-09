Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Trillium Woods will receive a 160,321-square-foot, five-story expansion.
DevelopmentMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Kraus-Anderson Begins $41.5M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement Community in Plymouth, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $41.5 million expansion of Trillium Woods, an independent retirement community in Plymouth, a western suburb of Minneapolis. Trillium Woods is a Life Plan Community that provides wellness services and levels of senior healthcare, including memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. The 160,321-square-foot, five-story expansion calls for 18 assisted living units, 16 assisted living memory care units, 52 independent living units and 67 underground parking spaces. Construction is slated for completion in fall 2025. Pope Design Group was the architect.  

You may also like

Partnership Acquires Houston Multifamily Portfolio for $60M

Cal State Long Beach Breaks Ground on $115M...

Wells Fargo Provides $57.9M Financing for La Sabila...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $32.6M Sale of The...

Berkadia Brokers Sale, Financing of Cambria Multifamily Property...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 125,500 SF Cold...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 39,548 SF Industrial...

Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative Leases 19,675 SF of...

iCode Signs 2,262 SF Retail Lease in Naperville,...