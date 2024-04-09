Kraus-Anderson Begins $41.5M Expansion of Trillium Woods Retirement Community in Plymouth, Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $41.5 million expansion of Trillium Woods, an independent retirement community in Plymouth, a western suburb of Minneapolis. Trillium Woods is a Life Plan Community that provides wellness services and levels of senior healthcare, including memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. The 160,321-square-foot, five-story expansion calls for 18 assisted living units, 16 assisted living memory care units, 52 independent living units and 67 underground parking spaces. Construction is slated for completion in fall 2025. Pope Design Group was the architect.