Kraus-Anderson Begins $49.7M Renovation of Four Schools for Hayward Community School District in Wisconsin

HAYWARD, WIS. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has begun a $49.7 million renovation of four schools for Hayward Community School District in Hayward, a city in Northwest Wisconsin. Designed by DSGW Architects, the project includes Hayward’s high school, middle school, intermediate school and primary school. In April 2022, KA assisted the district in passing a $49.7 million referendum to improve safety and security, increase learning opportunities for students, and upgrade aging building systems.

The high school will receive two additions totaling 36,000 square feet and a 164,000-square-foot renovation. Highlights include a new commons area, front office, gymnasium with elevated track and strength training area, and a new secure entry to control visitor access.

The 87,000-square-foot remodel of the middle school will encompass new flooring, carpets, paint, doors, windows, chalkboards, whiteboards and interior wall reconfigurations. The cafeteria will be remodeled and the kitchen, band and music areas will be reconfigured for better flow.

The 66,000-square-foot project for the intermediate school includes new gymnasium bleachers and lockers, countertops, doors, window blinds, carpet and marker boards.

The 81,000-square-foot project for the primary school features an interior renovation and the addition of a new 8,526-square-foot gymnasium.

The projects are slated for completion at various points in 2024.