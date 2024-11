FARGO, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has begun a $6.5 million renovation and expansion of the Challey School of Music at North Dakota State University in Fargo. Designed by Foss Architecture & Interiors, the project features a 9,700-square-foot addition to the existing building with a 1,000-square-foot rehearsal space, teaching studios and a recording facility. The expansion also includes practice rooms, offices, extra storage and locker facilities. Completion is slated for summer 2025.