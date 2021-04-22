REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Begins $60M Expansion of Lund Center at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

BWBR Architects designed the expansion, which will be constructed in two phases.

ST. PETER, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun the $60 million expansion of the Lund Center at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, about 70 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Designed by BWBR Architects, the 72,000-square-foot project includes new and improved spaces for wellness and academic programs in health and exercise and athletic training. Academic programs within Lund Center prepare students for careers in healthcare, education, coaching, athletic training and strength and conditioning.

Phase I, which is expected to cost $21.6 million and be completed in spring 2022, will expand wellness facilities and include an expanded weight room as well as cardio and group fitness spaces. A new academic wing will house improved classrooms and faculty offices. A third-floor student lounge and recruitment area will be added for student and faculty use. Phase II calls for the construction of a new human performance lab, a 53,000-square-foot field house, a 118-seat lecture hall and locker rooms.

