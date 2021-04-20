Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $26M Project for Jackson County Central Schools in Minnesota

The new middle school will span 84,000 square feet. (Rendering from JLG Architects)

LAKEFIELD, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of a $26 million project for Jackson County Central Schools in Lakefield, a city in southern Minnesota. The project scope includes the construction of a new middle school and interior remodeling of Pleasantview Elementary School. Designed by JLG Architects, the new 84,000-square-foot Pleasantview Middle School will feature new classrooms, career and tech education learning spaces and science classrooms, as well as a gymnasium, band and choir areas, kitchen and common areas. Renovations to the elementary school include air quality upgrades as well as improvements to meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.