Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $33M Public Safety Facility in Virginia, Minnesota

VIRGINIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of a new $33 million public safety facility located at 1004 2nd St. S. in Virginia, a city in northeast Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the 50,000-square-foot project features a new fire station, police station and EMS facility, along with 13 dormitories, training spaces and parking lots. The new building also features a training tower, fitness center, day room, kitchen and dining room. Completion is slated for July 2025.