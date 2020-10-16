Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $63M Maple River School in Southern Minnesota

Posted on by in Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

ISG Architects designed the two-story, 185,000-square-foot school.

MAPLETON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of a new $63 million K-12 school for the Maple River School District, located on the south side of Mapleton near County Highway 7 in southern Minnesota. Designed by ISG Architects, the two-story, 185,000-square-foot school will feature new classrooms, administration offices, three gymnasiums, playgrounds, a kitchen, café and 500-seat auditorium. The learning spaces will be organized via an elementary wing and a middle/high school wing. Outdoor spaces will include new parking lots, retention ponds, walking paths and playfields. Construction is slated for completion in fall 2022. Neither the name of the school nor the predicted number of students was released.