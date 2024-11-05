Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Bolley Agricultural Research Laboratory is slated for completion in fall 2026.
DevelopmentMidwestNorth Dakota

Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $78M Bolley Agricultural Research Laboratory at North Dakota State University

by Kristin Harlow

FARGO, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of the new $78 million Bolley Agricultural Research Laboratory at North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Fargo. The project is located on a greenfield site on the western edge of the university’s campus. Named after an early NDSU agricultural research pioneer, Henry Bolley, the 170,700-square-foot building marks one of the largest capital projects in the university’s history. The facility will feature dedicated spring wheat, durum and winter wheat lab spaces for North Dakota wheat producers. The research lab’s programs will also include plant pathology, plant breeding, weed science, agronomy, soil science and horticulture.

Designed by JLG Architects and Clark & Enerson, the facility will include three 10,000-square-foot green houses; horticulture and plant science labs; seed coolers and freezers; seed drying line; and seed cleaning, processing and storage areas. Completion is slated for fall 2026.

You may also like

Welsh Semiconductor Manufacturer IQE Plans to Invest $305M...

Red Rock Delivers 519,792 SF Spec Industrial Facility...

Clay Development to Build 495,360 SF Spec Industrial...

DuWest Realty Negotiates Sale of Hospitality Development Site...

TCC Breaks Ground on 788,000 SF Spec Warehouse...

McShane Completes Construction of 70-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Saxum Real Estate Begins Development of 294,840 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.8M Sale of Medical...

Diamond Point Development Breaks Ground on 800-Unit Self-Storage...