Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $78M Bolley Agricultural Research Laboratory at North Dakota State University

FARGO, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of the new $78 million Bolley Agricultural Research Laboratory at North Dakota State University (NDSU) in Fargo. The project is located on a greenfield site on the western edge of the university’s campus. Named after an early NDSU agricultural research pioneer, Henry Bolley, the 170,700-square-foot building marks one of the largest capital projects in the university’s history. The facility will feature dedicated spring wheat, durum and winter wheat lab spaces for North Dakota wheat producers. The research lab’s programs will also include plant pathology, plant breeding, weed science, agronomy, soil science and horticulture.

Designed by JLG Architects and Clark & Enerson, the facility will include three 10,000-square-foot green houses; horticulture and plant science labs; seed coolers and freezers; seed drying line; and seed cleaning, processing and storage areas. Completion is slated for fall 2026.