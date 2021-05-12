REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Begins Construction of $94M High School in Owatonna, Minnesota

Civic, Development, Midwest, Minnesota

The school will rise three stories and span 317,000 square feet.

OWATONNA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of a new $94 million high school located at 1455 18th St. SE in Owatonna, about 65 miles south of Minneapolis. The project is part of a $112 million district bond referendum, which voters passed in November 2019. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the three-story, 317,000-square-foot school will accommodate 1,600 students. In addition to classrooms, it will feature industrial arts labs, an 825-seat auditorium and a large cafeteria space. Plans also call for a 3,451-seat football stadium, four-court gymnasium, eight tennis courts, four soccer fields, two softball fields, two baseball fields, a synthetic turf field, full track and four storage buildings for athletics. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

