Kraus-Anderson Begins Demolition Project at Southtown Shopping Center in Bloomington, Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Realty & Development has begun to demolish the former Toys ‘R’ Us and Herberger’s buildings at Southtown Shopping Center in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Located at the corner of I-494 and Penn Avenue South, the shopping center opened in November 1960 and included a two-story, 150,000-square-foot Montgomery Wards, the largest in the retailer’s chain of 550 stores nationwide. The center also opened with 44 other shops, including Musicland, Red Owl, Walgreens and Texaco. The property has undergone numerous additions and renovations since then.

Kraus-Anderson is demolishing the large vacant space on the northeast side of the center, often referred to as the old Herberger’s (originally Montgomery Wards) and Toys ‘R’ Us space. The demolition phase is expected to take approximately 12 weeks and is slated for completion at the end of March. The rest of the shopping center will remain open. Future plans regarding tenants or new uses were not released.