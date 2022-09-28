REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Begins Phase II Construction of Apartment Project in Hopkins, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Phase I of The Hallon is underway and slated for completion in August 2023. Kraus-Anderson expects to wrap up construction of Phase II in summer 2024.

HOPKINS, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of the second phase of an apartment project named The Hallon in Hopkins, a western suburb of Minneapolis. The project site is adjacent to the future Blake Road Metro Green Line Extension Transit station. Developed by Trilogy Real Estate Group and designed by ESG Architects, the development will ultimately comprise three buildings and 770 units.

Phase I includes a seven-story building with 219 units, 256 parking stalls and street-level retail space. Completion of Phase I is slated for August 2023. Phase II will comprise a seven-story building with 250 units, 350 parking stalls and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Completion of Phase II is slated for summer 2024. A third phase is expected, but details are still pending.

