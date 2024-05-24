Friday, May 24, 2024
Kraus-Anderson Begins Renovation of Three Elementary Schools in Mankato, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MANKATO, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has broken ground on renovation projects for three elementary schools in Mankato, a city in southern Minnesota. The projects are part of a $105 million building bond passed by Mankato Area School District voters in November 2023. ISG is the project architect. Construction is slated for completion this fall.

A $4 million renovation for Roosevelt Elementary will include an 8,132-square-foot addition to the front entry that expands the administrative offices; two new classrooms that will also serve as storm shelters; a new trash enclosure in the parking lot; and the renovation of four bathrooms.

A $1.7 million project at Washington Elementary will feature a 4,262-square-foot addition with a new security vestibule; mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; and updates to the front office spaces.

Bridges Elementary will undergo a $1.1 million renovation to include a 2,373-square-foot addition with a new security vestibule; mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; and updates to the front office spaces.

