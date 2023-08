FOREST LAKE, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on the Northern Environmental Center, an $11.4 million environmental and yard waste center in Forest Lake, about 27 miles northeast of St. Paul. Designed by HCM Architects, the 30,000-square-foot county facility will serve northern Washington County. The project will include loading docks and covered drop-off areas, as well as an adjacent yard waste drop-off and pickup areas. Completion is slated for May 2025.