Wold Architects and Engineers designed the two-story, 35,000-square-foot facility.
Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.4M Fire Station in Otsego, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

OTSEGO, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on a new $18.4 million fire and emergency service station for the City of Otsego, a northeast suburb of the Twin Cities. Operations at the two-story, 35,000-square-foot facility are set to begin on Jan. 1, 2027. Wold Architects and Engineers designed the project.

The south side of the facility is designed for emergency response operations and will house six large apparatus bays for fire engines, a dedicated gear contamination area, storm shelter, hose/training tower and training mezzanine to support ongoing firefighter development. The north side of the building is dedicated to firefighter and staff well-being with bunk rooms, quiet rooms, laundry and gear storage, a full kitchen and dayroom, separate kitchenette, fitness center, conference rooms, offices and remote workspaces.

Site development will include new utility infrastructure, drive lanes, public and staff parking areas, snow melt aprons, sidewalks, stormwater management ponds, a screened trash enclosure and landscaping.

