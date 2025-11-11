Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.9M Fire, Ambulance Headquarters in Cloquet, Minnesota

CLOQUET, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has broken ground on a new $18.9 million fire and ambulance headquarters serving the Cloquet Area Fire District in Cloquet, a city in northeastern Minnesota. Designed by LHB Architects, the 35,700-square-foot facility will feature an eight-stall apparatus bay for ambulance, fire and rescue vehicles and equipment. The building will house a two-story administrative and dormitory area, training tower and elevator. The first floor will include offices, conference rooms, a training room, fitness room and personal protective equipment storage. The second floor will include 11 dorms, a kitchen, dining room and day room. A new paved area will be used for training. The project is slated for completion by December 2026.