Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The project for the Cloquet Area Fire District is slated for completion by December 2026.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $18.9M Fire, Ambulance Headquarters in Cloquet, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

CLOQUET, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson Construction has broken ground on a new $18.9 million fire and ambulance headquarters serving the Cloquet Area Fire District in Cloquet, a city in northeastern Minnesota. Designed by LHB Architects, the 35,700-square-foot facility will feature an eight-stall apparatus bay for ambulance, fire and rescue vehicles and equipment. The building will house a two-story administrative and dormitory area, training tower and elevator. The first floor will include offices, conference rooms, a training room, fitness room and personal protective equipment storage. The second floor will include 11 dorms, a kitchen, dining room and day room. A new paved area will be used for training. The project is slated for completion by December 2026.

You may also like

Reports: Amazon Acquires Data Center Site in Northern...

Gatsby Florida to Develop 220,000 SF Office Tower...

MWI Property Group Delivers 192,924 SF Industrial Facility...

BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project...

ViaWest Group, GEM Realty Capital Break Ground on...

Zurich Signs 52,000 SF Lease to Relocate Downtown...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 48-Unit West...

Venture One Acquires 67,565 Industrial Building in Glendale...

Streats Opens 1,389 SF Restaurant in Downtown Kansas...