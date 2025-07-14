Monday, July 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The two-story, 40,230-square-foot building is slated for completion in June 2026. (Rendering courtesy of CNH Architects)
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $20.4M Fire Station in Victoria, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

VICTORIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of a new $20.4 million fire station for the City of Victoria at 8250 Kochia Lane. Designed by CNH Architects, the facility in metro Minneapolis will support staffing changes necessary to meet Victoria’s increased demand for service, according to a news release. The new station will enable firefighters to sleep inside the building and respond directly to calls for service versus responding from home or work, which will reduce overall response times across the community. The two-story, 40,230-square-foot building will feature six apparatus bays, a training tower, mezzanine, decontamination areas, living quarters, a lobby and offices. A large classroom will also function as the city’s emergency operation center. Completion is slated for June 2026.

You may also like

swissQprint America Acquires 3-Acre Site in Metro Chicago...

Northmarq Secures $18M HUD-Insured Loan for Affordable Housing...

NAI Hiffman Negotiates Three Leases at Renovated Office...

Keystone Group, Larkspur Capital Underway on $1.7B Mixed-Use...

CBRE Arranges Construction Financing for 565,765 SF Manufacturing...

CSTO, WinnDevelopment Begin $40M Repositioning of Boston Affordable...

Ferrero Agrees to Purchase WK Kellogg Co. for...

Kayne Anderson, JDL to Acquire Former Lincoln Yards...

Newmark Arranges Sale of Two-Property Student Housing Portfolio...