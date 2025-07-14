Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $20.4M Fire Station in Victoria, Minnesota

VICTORIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has begun construction of a new $20.4 million fire station for the City of Victoria at 8250 Kochia Lane. Designed by CNH Architects, the facility in metro Minneapolis will support staffing changes necessary to meet Victoria’s increased demand for service, according to a news release. The new station will enable firefighters to sleep inside the building and respond directly to calls for service versus responding from home or work, which will reduce overall response times across the community. The two-story, 40,230-square-foot building will feature six apparatus bays, a training tower, mezzanine, decontamination areas, living quarters, a lobby and offices. A large classroom will also function as the city’s emergency operation center. Completion is slated for June 2026.