Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $39.2M Affordable Housing Project in Rochester, Minnesota

Posted on by in Affordable Housing, Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Bryk on Broadway will include 180 units. (Rendering courtesy of ISG)

ROCHESTER, MINN. — The Rochester office of Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on Bryk on Broadway, a $39.2 million affordable housing project in Rochester’s Destination Medical Center district. Owners Dirk Erickson and John and Marcia Bouquet are developing the property located at the corner of Civic Center Drive and North Broadway.

Designed by ISG, the project will feature 180 units, 7,500 square feet of commercial and retail space and 140 parking stalls. The six-story development will include a fifth-floor community room with an outdoor terrace, lounge and fitness center. Completion is slated for late 2022. Of the 180 units, 54 will be offered at 50 percent of the area median income (AMI), 18 will be offered at 60 percent AMI and 108 will be offered at 80 percent AMI.

