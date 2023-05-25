Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $40.4M Elementary School in Le Sueur, Minnesota

LE SUEUR, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on a new $40.4 million elementary school for Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools. In August 2022, voters approved a $39.9 million referendum to fund the new school. The project will be built adjacent to the high school and will be located at 901 Ferry St. in Le Sueur, about 57 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Designed by ATS&R Planners, Architects and Engineers, the two-story, 113,090-square-foot school will serve grades K-5. Plans call for classrooms, labs, a music room, kid’s club, cafeteria, administrative offices, nurse’s area, 30,000-square-foot field house, three-court gymnasium and 6,000-square-foot storm shelter. There will also be secure entry, a parking lot, bus drop-off and two playgrounds. Completion is slated for August 2024.