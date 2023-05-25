Thursday, May 25, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Le Sueur-Henderson Elementary School is slated for completion in August 2024.
CivicDevelopmentMidwestMinnesota

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $40.4M Elementary School in Le Sueur, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

LE SUEUR, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on a new $40.4 million elementary school for Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools. In August 2022, voters approved a $39.9 million referendum to fund the new school. The project will be built adjacent to the high school and will be located at 901 Ferry St. in Le Sueur, about 57 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

Designed by ATS&R Planners, Architects and Engineers, the two-story, 113,090-square-foot school will serve grades K-5. Plans call for classrooms, labs, a music room, kid’s club, cafeteria, administrative offices, nurse’s area, 30,000-square-foot field house, three-court gymnasium and 6,000-square-foot storm shelter. There will also be secure entry, a parking lot, bus drop-off and two playgrounds. Completion is slated for August 2024.

You may also like

National Association of Insurance Commissioners Renews Office Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $8.6M Sale of Best...

Davis Opens 44,000 SF Maple Grove Specialty Center...

IAS Partners Begins Development of 15,000 SF Retail...

Fortis Property Group to Renovate, Rebrand 55-Story Office...

Brasfield & Gorrie Tops Out 438,000 SF Industrial...

NHP Foundation Opens 74-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in...

KRE Group, NREA Top Out 60-Story Apartment Tower...

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts to Open First Pacific...