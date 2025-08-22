Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $78M Military Gallery at North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum

BISMARCK, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on a $78 million Military Gallery at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck. The North Dakota National Guard and the State Historical Society of North Dakota and their respective foundations are partnering on concept and design of the gallery. State government teams and representatives from military branches, tribal nations, private business, veterans’ organizations and additional public and private entities are helping to shape the content.

The gallery will connect to the ND Heritage Center & State Museum on its south side. The project will offer two floors of immersive exhibits and engaging experiences that tell stories of the state’s military history from early Native American practices before statehood to today. Designed by Zerr Berg Architects and BWBR Architects, the 67,000-square-foot project features a 20,000-square-foot military gallery plus ample space for large events, a North Dakota National Guard Regimental room, expanded food service and an outdoor courtyard and amphitheater. Completion is slated for fall 2027.