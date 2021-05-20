Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $80M Apartment Tower in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on Moment, an $80 million apartment tower in downtown Minneapolis. The developer, Sherman Associates, acquired the site from Thrivent Financial, whose headquarters recently opened nearby. Designed by ESG Architects, the 222-unit project will also include 15,300 square feet of commercial space. The second floor of the 10-story building will be home to Firefighters for Healings and its Transitional Healing Center for injured firefighters and burn victims. The center will provide 12 suites for families awaiting a patient in the hospital or discharged patients. Amenities will include a pool, sauna, sports simulator, work-from-home space and rooftop lounge. Two solar gardens will offset the building’s energy usage. Completion is slated for fall 2022.