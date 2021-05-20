REBusinessOnline

Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $80M Apartment Tower in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Moment will rise 10 stories with 222 units. The second floor will be dedicated to Firefighters for Healings.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on Moment, an $80 million apartment tower in downtown Minneapolis. The developer, Sherman Associates, acquired the site from Thrivent Financial, whose headquarters recently opened nearby. Designed by ESG Architects, the 222-unit project will also include 15,300 square feet of commercial space. The second floor of the 10-story building will be home to Firefighters for Healings and its Transitional Healing Center for injured firefighters and burn victims. The center will provide 12 suites for families awaiting a patient in the hospital or discharged patients. Amenities will include a pool, sauna, sports simulator, work-from-home space and rooftop lounge. Two solar gardens will offset the building’s energy usage. Completion is slated for fall 2022.

