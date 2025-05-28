Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on $81.3M City Hall, Police Department Expansion in Burnsville, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has broken ground on an $81.3 million expansion of the Burnsville City Hall and police department. The property is located at 100 Civic Center Parkway in Burnsville, about six miles south of downtown Minneapolis. The facility will remain occupied and operational throughout construction, which is slated for completion in spring 2028.

The 35-year-old complex will receive 110,000 square feet of additional space to better serve the city hall and police department. Designed by CNH Architects, the two-story, 212,000-square-foot project will feature state-of-the-art technology throughout; a 120,483-square-foot addition with an expanded city hall, police department, squad garage and gun range; and a 91,550-square-foot renovation of existing spaces. The complex occupies 8 acres of land that will undergo civil construction and infrastructure enhancements.

Construction will be completed in three phases: the city hall addition, police department addition and city hall remodel and sitework.

