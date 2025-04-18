Kraus-Anderson Breaks Ground on Expansion Project at Maple River Schools in Minnesota

MAPLETON, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has broken ground on an expansion project at Maple River Schools in Mapleton within southern Minnesota. The project includes two new classrooms and an outdoor track and field facility with a discus and shot-put area and a sand jump pit. Designed by ISG, the expansion is part of a long-range facilities plan funded by a $63.3 million bond referendum passed in February 2020. Construction is slated for completion in July.

In fall 2022, KA completed the new K-12 school for the Maple River School District. Located in Mapleton, the centralized campus serves students in the rural communities of Amboy, Good Thunder, Mapleton and Minesota Lake. The 200,000-square-foot school features three gymnasiums, a 500-seat auditorium, early childhood classrooms and a separate middle/high school wing with ag science and career and tech classrooms.