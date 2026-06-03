Kraus-Anderson Builds $18.8M Fire Station in Otsego, Minnesota

OTSEGO, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a new $18.8 million fire station for the City of Otsego in metro Twin Cities. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the 35,000-square-foot station features a central location for rapid response and community-centered spaces for educational events and engagement activities. The project includes large apparatus bays, gear storage and well-planned workflows for quick mobilization. Living quarters accommodate 24-hour staff. Dedicated training areas include new classrooms and spaces that allow firefighters to refine skills and host community safety programs such as CPR training and workshops. The project incorporates eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient lighting and water-saving fixtures. Construction began in June 2025.