Kraus-Anderson Completes 1 MSF North Loop Green Mixed-Use Development in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Kraus-Anderson (KA) has completed construction of North Loop Green, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development located next to Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. Developed by Hines and designed by ESG Architects, the project consists of a 34-story, 449-unit apartment tower; a 14-story, 365,000-square-foot office building; and a 471-stall, 225,439-square-foot parking garage with electric vehicle charging stations. The project team is pursuing a LEED Silver certification.

The multifamily portion features a one-acre park known as The Green, along with sky lounge views overlooking the Minneapolis skyline, Target Field and the Mississippi River. Amenities include outdoor terraces, a fitness center and health club, pool and sauna, golf and gaming simulator, work-from-home lounges, dog lounge with washing stations and dog run, and the aforementioned park. North Loop Green’s food-and-beverage offerings include Hope Breakfast Bar, Salt & Flour, Bassett Hound and food trucks on The Green.

KA participated in a 12-month preconstruction period, working with the design team and the City of Minneapolis on permitting, constructability and sustainability planning. Additionally, KA’s special projects team is in the process of completing build-outs for several of the office tenants, including a new headquarters office totaling 28,300 square feet for ESG Architects.