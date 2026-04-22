Kraus-Anderson Completes 10,000 SF Remodel at Lakeview Clinic in Waconia, Minnesota

WACONIA, MINN. — Kraus-Anderson has completed an interior and exterior remodel of Lakeview Clinic in Waconia, about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis. Designed by DSGW Architecture, the project includes a 10,000-square-foot renovation. Key updates included relocating the main entrance; phased enhancements to the waiting areas and registration desk; and the expansion and renovation of the OB/GYN and podiatry clinics as well as the optical shop. The project also added new patient parking, including handicap stalls directly adjacent to the new entrance. Lakeview Clinic is an independent, physician-owned multispecialty group that has served the area for 70 years. Lakeview also operates clinics in Chaska, Norwood and Watertown.