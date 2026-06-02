Tuesday, June 2, 2026
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4 Bears Casino & Lodge now features a seven-story hotel and a remodeled casino.
DevelopmentHospitalityMidwestNorth Dakota

Kraus-Anderson Completes $100M Renovation of 4 Bears Casino & Lodge in North Dakota

by Kristin Harlow

NEW TOWN, N.D. — Kraus-Anderson has completed a $100 million, 146,200-square-foot renovation and addition at 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, which is located on the western shore of Lake Sakakawea in New Town. Kraus-Anderson demolished the former two-story hotel and remodeled the existing casino, adding a seven-story, 108,000-square-foot hotel tower with 90 guest rooms. The total room count is now 264.

Renovations included extending the existing gaming area and remodeling the 20,271-square-foot restaurant into a sports bar with a dining room and gaming stations. New construction includes a seventh-floor, 2,500-square-foot ballroom, meeting rooms and a fine dining steakhouse. Additions include a new Sakakawea Spa with couples’ massage, a gift shop, fitness room and a hair and nail salon. The project team included Wenaha Group, a Native-owned owner’s representative firm and TBE Architects, a St. Louis-based, Native American-founded design firm. Construction of the new hotel tower began in June 2023.

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